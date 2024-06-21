Omaha PD Deputy Chief Sues Over Rejected Job Application; Claims Discrimination

Omaha Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Gray has filed a lawsuit in federal court after he applied for the number two post with the Douglas County 911 Department but did not get the job. WOWT reports that Gray alleges that County 911 Director Kathy Allen had asked him if he was part of a plot by Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson to take over county agencies. Gray claims that the county discriminated against him and that they retaliated against him because of his perceived political relationship with the sheriff.

