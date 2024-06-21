Pillen's List Of Commission/Committee Appointees Released

Many new faces are on the list released this week by Governor Jim Pillen of those he has appointed since the start of the year to fill vacancies on state boards of commissions and committees. The governor's office says the appointments were made between January 1st and May 31st. Five people were named to the Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities, including Cathy Clark-Martinez of Lincoln. Multiple people are named to the Beginning Farmer Board, the Board of Barber Examiners and the Board of Engineers and Architects. Anyone who is interested in any such executive appointment can apply for open positions on the governor's website.