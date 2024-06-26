© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Court Soon To Rule On Abortion Law

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published June 26, 2024 at 8:13 AM CDT

-Iowa's Supreme Court is set to rule on the state's abortion law, which could potentially ban abortions after six weeks gestation. This week marks the second anniversary of the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Abortion is currently banned after 20 weeks. Supporters are concerned that the ban could force women to travel out of state for the procedure or lead to unsafe abortions. The near-total ban has sparked protests for protecting women's reproductive rights.

