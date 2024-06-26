© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE AG Warns Charities of Check-Writing Scam

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published June 26, 2024 at 8:26 AM CDT
Gary Waters
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is saying that scammers are targeting non-profits with fraudulent donations. Hilgers says the scammers pose as wealthy new donors and send large fraudulent checks to non-profits before requesting a partial refund from the charity claiming there was a mistake. The non-profit issues a refund, and the check from the scammer then bounces. Hilgers says organizations should seek additional information from a donor before issuing a refund, verify refund requests and limit the form of refunds.
Tags
News KIOS Newscharityscamswire fraud
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press