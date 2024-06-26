NE AG Warns Charities of Check-Writing Scam

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is saying that scammers are targeting non-profits with fraudulent donations. Hilgers says the scammers pose as wealthy new donors and send large fraudulent checks to non-profits before requesting a partial refund from the charity claiming there was a mistake. The non-profit issues a refund, and the check from the scammer then bounces. Hilgers says organizations should seek additional information from a donor before issuing a refund, verify refund requests and limit the form of refunds.