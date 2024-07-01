Lawsuit Against OHA Alleges 7 Years Of Rights Violations

A federal class-action lawsuit alleges the Omaha Housing Authority continuously violated the legal rights of low-income tenants over the last seven years. Current and former tenants suing OHA claim the public housing provider illegally overcharged them for rent, denied them the right to contest rent hikes and sought to boot them when they could not pay. The complaint alleges that the federally funded agency tried in some cases to evict extremely poor tenants instead of offering rent exemptions. The contents of the lawsuit filed Thursday mirror findings of a Flatwater Free Press investigation published in December. OHA CEO Joanie Poore declined to comment on the lawsuit citing pending litigation.