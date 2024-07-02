© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Dueling Abortion Petitions In NE Leads To Confusion Among Voters

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published July 2, 2024 at 10:37 AM CDT
Demonstrators came to the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln last year to protest plans to revive an abortion ban last year. They were prompted by the sentencing of an 18-year-old woman to 90 days in jail for burning and burying a fetus after she took medication given to her by her mother to end her pregnancy.
Margery Beck
/
AP
Demonstrators came to the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln last year to protest plans to revive an abortion ban last year. They were prompted by the sentencing of an 18-year-old woman to 90 days in jail for burning and burying a fetus after she took medication given to her by her mother to end her pregnancy.

Organizers of competing petition efforts seeking to squelch or expand abortion access in Nebraska are looking to gather enough signatures before this week’s deadline to make the November ballot. But some voters say they’ve been confused about what to sign after getting unclear or downright misleading information. People like abortion rights supporter Tea Rohrberg of Omaha say they were duped into signing a petition they don't support. Rohrberg filed a notarized affidavit Monday to have her name removed from a petition to ban abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy. She says she was duped by the petitioner, who told her it was a “pro-choice” petition.
