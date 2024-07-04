Multiple Petition On Cannabis/Abortion Gather Enough Signatures For November Ballot in NE

Competing petitions on abortion have enough signatures to make Nebraska's November ballot, organizers say. Protect Our Rights, which aims to expand abortion access in Nebraska, turned in 207-thousand signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State yesterday. Protect Women and Children, which seeks to keep abortion restrictions in place, submitted 205-thousand signatures. Organizers hope to get both measures on the November ballot, and signatures will be counted and verified over the next several weeks. Meanwhile, a pair of petitions calling for the public to decide on the legalization of medical marijuana in Nebraska are turned into the Secretary of State's office. One petition calls for allowing the purchase of medical marijuana by patients, and the other calls for allowing businesses to sell medical marijuana. Both petitions gathered more than 114-thousand signatures.