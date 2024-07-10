ACLU Sues To Obtain Records Seeking Evidence Of Discrimination

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing to see immigration ordinances in two Nebraska cities. WOWT reports that the ACLU says renters in the cities of Fremont and Scribner were forced to answer a question about their immigration status, and then the cities would task law enforcement to investigate anyone who is not a U.S. citizen or who is unsure of their immigration status. The ACLU says they requested public records in 2021 on the issue, and they have not received a response from authorities.