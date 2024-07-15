State Workers Union Appeals As Return-To-Office Order Takes Effect

A Nebraska state employees union is considering an appeal after seeing its challenge to Gov. Jim Pillen's return-to-office order dismissed. The Nebraska Commission on Industrial Relations serves as an arbitrator to resolve public sector wage and working condition disputes. The commission's ruling was announced Thursday and went beyond dismissing the state employee union’s challenge. It accused the union of acting in bad faith and ordered it to pay the state's attorney fees. The union director called the ruling “outrageous” and said it was intended to have a chilling effect on state employee complaints. Pillen said in his written statement that he expects all state agencies to enforce the order immediately. State employees are expected to return to their offices today.