Mismanagement Of OSHERS Revealed By State Audit

The Nebraska State Auditor is releasing a report on the Omaha School Employees Retirement System. According to the report, there was a one-point-one-billion-dollar shortfall in 2023 due to alleged mismanagement and miscalculations. The report also said the loss of key managers forced the retirement system to contract a temporary staffing agency. Auditors say 15-thousand retirees may have received less than what they're owed, while one retiree received a 53-thousand-dollar overpayment.