© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Mismanagement Of OSHERS Revealed By State Audit

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published July 18, 2024 at 1:37 PM CDT
https://www.forbes.com/sites/allbusiness/2017/01/17/3-solid-retirement-strategies-for-business-owners/#272ed9864e0f

The Nebraska State Auditor is releasing a report on the Omaha School Employees Retirement System. According to the report, there was a one-point-one-billion-dollar shortfall in 2023 due to alleged mismanagement and miscalculations. The report also said the loss of key managers forced the retirement system to contract a temporary staffing agency. Auditors say 15-thousand retirees may have received less than what they're owed, while one retiree received a 53-thousand-dollar overpayment.
Tags
News KIOS Newsretirementschool fundingpensionsaudit
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press