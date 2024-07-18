© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

NE DOT Says It Can Explain Deficiencies Found In State Audit

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published July 18, 2024 at 1:48 PM CDT

An audit into the Nebraska Department of Transportation comes up with deficiencies in 2023, according to the state Auditor. Auditor Mike Foley says the department gave out six-million-dollars in overtime pay to more than 70-percent of workers last year, what he says is an excessive amount. Foley also reports unexplained fuel and fleet-related costs, and more than twice as many active department credit cards as there are employees. The DOT says its looking into better fuel usage, and the paid overtime was partially due to storm response and construction.
