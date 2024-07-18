NE State Audit Reveals Unauthorized Use Of State Vehicles

Members of the Nebraska Board of Parole are accused of using their state vehicles outside of work hours. The Nebraska State Auditor says GPS data found 291 unauthorized uses of state-owned vehicles. One individual made 180 trips, another made 75. The audit found a 200 mile trip for a retirement party and several times where the vehicles were used on the weekend for common errands. The audit notes that personal use of a state-owned vehicle is a misdemeanor under Nebraska law.