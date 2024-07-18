© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE State Audit Reveals Unauthorized Use Of State Vehicles

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published July 18, 2024 at 1:33 PM CDT
A new Volkswagen ID.4 SUV electric vehicle is seen at a customer centre in Wolfsburg, Germany, on March 26. Volkswagen said on Tuesday it is changing its name in the United States to Voltswagen to reflect its electric vehicle ambitions, but some media reports noted it was intended as a prank.
Ronny Hartmann
/
AFP via Getty Images
A new Volkswagen ID.4 SUV electric vehicle is seen at a customer centre in Wolfsburg, Germany, on March 26. Volkswagen said on Tuesday it is changing its name in the United States to Voltswagen to reflect its electric vehicle ambitions, but some media reports noted it was intended as a prank.

Members of the Nebraska Board of Parole are accused of using their state vehicles outside of work hours. The Nebraska State Auditor says GPS data found 291 unauthorized uses of state-owned vehicles. One individual made 180 trips, another made 75. The audit found a 200 mile trip for a retirement party and several times where the vehicles were used on the weekend for common errands. The audit notes that personal use of a state-owned vehicle is a misdemeanor under Nebraska law.
Tags
News KIOS Newsauditparolestate governmentcrime
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press