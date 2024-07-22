NE Officials React To Biden Dropping Reelection Bid

Nebraska officials are reacting to yesterday's announcement by President Joe Biden that he is no longer seeking reelection and is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Governor Jim Pillen said that Biden made the best decision he could for himself, his family and the country. Senator Pete Ricketts noted that the strength of the Trump-Vance ticket has never been more evident than today. State Senator and Congressional Candidate Tony Vargas tells WOWT that he thought Biden made the right choice to drop out of the race.