© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE Officials React To Biden Dropping Reelection Bid

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:14 PM CDT
President Biden steps off Air Force One as he arrives in Hagerstown, Maryland, on June 20, on his way to Camp David where is preparing for the presidential debate.
Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
President Biden steps off Air Force One as he arrives in Hagerstown, Maryland, on June 20, on his way to Camp David where is preparing for the presidential debate.

Nebraska officials are reacting to yesterday's announcement by President Joe Biden that he is no longer seeking reelection and is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Governor Jim Pillen said that Biden made the best decision he could for himself, his family and the country. Senator Pete Ricketts noted that the strength of the Trump-Vance ticket has never been more evident than today. State Senator and Congressional Candidate Tony Vargas tells WOWT that he thought Biden made the right choice to drop out of the race.
Tags
News KIOS NewsPresident Joe Bidenre-electionJim Pillen
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source