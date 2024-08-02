Evnen Encourages Young Nebraskans To Serve As Poll Workers

Younger Nebraskans are encouraged to volunteer at the polls this year. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says nine-thousand volunteers are needed in county election offices and polling sites to make sure voting goes as efficiently as possible. Evnen says most volunteers are usually retired Nebraskans, but he wants younger Nebraskans to fill the gaps. Volunteers can be as young as 16, but must be registered to vote if they're older than 18. Poll workers are paid for both training and Election Day work.