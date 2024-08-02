© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Evnen Encourages Young Nebraskans To Serve As Poll Workers

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:09 AM CDT
A poll worker checks the identification of a resident at a polling location during the Wisconsin presidential primary on April 5.
Daniel Acker
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
A poll worker checks the identification of a resident at a polling location during the Wisconsin presidential primary on April 5.

Younger Nebraskans are encouraged to volunteer at the polls this year. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says nine-thousand volunteers are needed in county election offices and polling sites to make sure voting goes as efficiently as possible. Evnen says most volunteers are usually retired Nebraskans, but he wants younger Nebraskans to fill the gaps. Volunteers can be as young as 16, but must be registered to vote if they're older than 18. Poll workers are paid for both training and Election Day work.
Tags
News KIOS Newspolling placegeneral electionpresidential race
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source