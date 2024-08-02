State Of Emergency Declared in NE Following Severe Storms

A state of emergency is declared after severe storms moved through central and eastern Nebraska on Wednesday night. Governor Jim Pillen's declaration covers Cass, Lancaster, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington counties. Pillen says the proclamation will allow the adjutant general to activate resources to manage impact from the storms and to use the Governor's Emergency Fund to cover damage repair costs. Power restoration efforts are continuing in the Omaha area following Wednesday's damaging storms. The Omaha Public Power District says outages have fallen below 100-thousand after more than 218-thousand customers initially lost power. Officials say service may not be restored to all customers for seven to eight days.

Meanwhile, Lincoln residents are no longer being urged to voluntarily conserve water. The request was made after severe storms knocked out power to the city of Lincoln's well field in Ashland. Power has since been restored to all 44 wells, and city officials say water operations have returned to normal.