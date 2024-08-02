U of N Regents Considering Artificial Intelligence Degree

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet next week to consider adding a degree in Artificial Intelligence. The Board says the degree will be administered through the College of Information Science and Technology. It'll use coursework from UNO's computer science program, and UNL's data science program. New President, Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold, says the A-I program will allow students to adapt to an urgent workforce need in the state. Dr. Gold will also give remarks about his first six weeks in office during the meeting.