© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

U of N Regents Considering Artificial Intelligence Degree

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:04 AM CDT
Yuichiro Chino
/
Getty Images

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet next week to consider adding a degree in Artificial Intelligence. The Board says the degree will be administered through the College of Information Science and Technology. It'll use coursework from UNO's computer science program, and UNL's data science program. New President, Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold, says the A-I program will allow students to adapt to an urgent workforce need in the state. Dr. Gold will also give remarks about his first six weeks in office during the meeting.
Tags
News KIOS NewsUniversity of Nebraskadegreeseducation
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source