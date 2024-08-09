Hilgers Joins Coalition To Block Obamacare Expansion To Illegal Immigrants

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is joining a 15-state coalition to stop the extension of Obamacare. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed the lawsuit in federal court to stop the Biden Administration from extending Obamacare to undocumented immigrants. The extension, which would take effect November 1st, would allow more than 200-thousand Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients nationwide to become eligible to receive coverage through the Affordable Care Act.