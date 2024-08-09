© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Hilgers Joins Coalition To Block Obamacare Expansion To Illegal Immigrants

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:24 AM CDT
The one thing that's certain is that there will be changes in the Affordable Care Act.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is joining a 15-state coalition to stop the extension of Obamacare. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed the lawsuit in federal court to stop the Biden Administration from extending Obamacare to undocumented immigrants. The extension, which would take effect November 1st, would allow more than 200-thousand Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients nationwide to become eligible to receive coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
