© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Ruling Allows IA To Enact Book Ban Despite Lawsuit

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 12, 2024 at 11:15 AM CDT
Librarian Sabrina Jesram arranges a display of books during Banned Books Week at a public library branch in New York City on Sept. 23, 2022.
Ted Shaffrey/AP
/
AP
Librarian Sabrina Jesram arranges a display of books during Banned Books Week at a public library branch in New York City on Sept. 23, 2022.

Iowa can enforce a book ban this school year following a federal appeals court ruling. The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled the ban can take effect as a lawsuit seeking to overturn it plays out. The ruling upends a district judge's December decision to temporarily halt key parts of the law, which bans books depicting sex acts from school libraries and classrooms. Teachers are also forbidden from raising gender identity and sexual orientation issues with younger students. The ban had resulted in the removal of hundreds of books from Iowa schools before it was temporarily blocked.
Tags
News KIOS Newsbookselementary schooliowalawsuit
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source