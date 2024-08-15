VP Candidates Vance, Walz Both To Stump In Omaha This August
Both candidates for Vice President of the United States will be in Omaha soon. JD Vance, Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate, is scheduled for a fundraising event a week from today, August 21st. A public event hasn't been announced. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' VP pick, Tim Walz, will be at an event this Saturday, the 17th. An R-S-V-P is required for an invitation. Times and locations for both appearances haven't been released.