KIOS News

VP Candidates Vance, Walz Both To Stump In Omaha This August

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published August 15, 2024 at 9:14 AM CDT
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Both candidates for Vice President of the United States will be in Omaha soon. JD Vance, Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate, is scheduled for a fundraising event a week from today, August 21st. A public event hasn't been announced. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' VP pick, Tim Walz, will be at an event this Saturday, the 17th. An R-S-V-P is required for an invitation. Times and locations for both appearances haven't been released.
