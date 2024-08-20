© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Covid Infections Up Nationwide; IA Particularly Affected

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:06 AM CDT
COVID-19 numbers have surged in Iowa and across the country in recent weeks. Over 20-percent of tests in Iowa are coming back positive, the highest in over a year. Inpatient and emergency room visits for COVID-19 are on the rise in Iowa, but remain low at around two percent. Despite the increase in cases, COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa are still low, with only two reported in the most recent week. Wastewater viral activity is high in Iowa, indicating the spread of the virus, and the CDC recommends updated COVID-19 vaccines for everyone aged 5 and older to protect against serious illness.
COVID 19iowavaccinations
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
