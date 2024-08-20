Federal Money Disbursed For Improving Airports In NE

More than 20 airports in Nebraska are getting 18-million dollars for infrastructure and safety improvements. The Beatrice Municipal Airport will get almost five-million to reconstruct its apron and taxiway. Both the North Platte Regional Airport and Eppley Airfield will get three-point-four-million for terminal improvements. More than 123-million will be given out to airports in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The federal funding comes from the U-S Department of Transportation.