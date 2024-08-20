NE AG Joins Anti-Monopoly Suit Against Live Nation-Ticketmaster

Nebraska's Attorney General is joining a federal lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster. A-G Mike Hilgers joined a bipartisan coalition accusing Ticketmaster of holding a monopoly and violating state anti-trust laws. Thirty-nine state attorneys general say the company sells tickets for higher prices in the U-S than in other countries, and forces buyers to use outdated technology. The Nebraska Department of Justice is asking that Live Nation-Ticketmaster stop its anticompetitive conduct.