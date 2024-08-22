LPS Moves To Counter Allegations Of Discrimination Against Impaired Students

An agreement is reached between the Lincoln Public Schools and the Department of Justice to resolve allegations that the school district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The investigation was launched after the district was accused of assigning deaf and hard of hearing students to a specific school designated for hearing-impaired students. Under the agreement, the district will pay 12-thousand-dollars to compensate people that the policy harmed and end the policy of requiring hearing-impaired students to attend a cluster school. The district will also adopt non-discrimination policies and designate an Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator.