KIOS News

LPS Moves To Counter Allegations Of Discrimination Against Impaired Students

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 22, 2024 at 11:35 AM CDT
A schoolboy with a cochlear implant listens to his teacher during lessons at a school for the hearing impaired in Germany. The implants have dramatically changed the way deaf children learn and transition out of schools for the deaf and into classrooms with non-disabled students.
Eckehard Schulz
/
AP
A schoolboy with a cochlear implant listens to his teacher during lessons at a school for the hearing impaired in Germany. The implants have dramatically changed the way deaf children learn and transition out of schools for the deaf and into classrooms with non-disabled students.

An agreement is reached between the Lincoln Public Schools and the Department of Justice to resolve allegations that the school district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The investigation was launched after the district was accused of assigning deaf and hard of hearing students to a specific school designated for hearing-impaired students. Under the agreement, the district will pay 12-thousand-dollars to compensate people that the policy harmed and end the policy of requiring hearing-impaired students to attend a cluster school. The district will also adopt non-discrimination policies and designate an Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator.
News KIOS News education elementary school lincoln public schools department of justice
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
