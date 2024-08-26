© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Lab Races To Counter Bird Flu Outbreak With Vaccine

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:59 AM CDT
With bird flu spreading among cows, scientists are concerned about potential future risks to humans.

Iowa's National Animal Disease Center is intensifying efforts to combat the H5N1 bird flu outbreak, which has recently spread to dairy cows. Scientists at the Ames facility are testing a vaccine designed to prevent the virus's transmission among cows and reduce potential human health risks. The outbreak, which first appeared in cows this year, has prompted urgent research into how the virus spreads and whether it could affect other species. The USDA lab, known for its advanced research on animal diseases, remains crucial in developing solutions to this evolving threat.
iowaINFECTIOUS DISEASESbird flu
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
