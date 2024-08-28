Entire Midwest Stifles During Heat Wave

High temperatures combined with oppressive humidity made it feel well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the nation's heartland at the start of the week. The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings or advisories across large swaths of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Several cities like Des Moines, Iowa, have opened cooling centers. Forecasters say there will be some cool-off in coming days as the heat wave shifts to the South and East.