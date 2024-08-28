© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Entire Midwest Stifles During Heat Wave

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:25 AM CDT
A construction worker climbs onto a roof at sunrise Tuesday to avoid the heat in Phoenix. The temperature there reached 119 degrees, as the Southwest bakes in a heat wave.
Matt York
/
AP
A construction worker climbs onto a roof at sunrise Tuesday to avoid the heat in Phoenix. The temperature there reached 119 degrees, as the Southwest bakes in a heat wave.

High temperatures combined with oppressive humidity made it feel well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the nation's heartland at the start of the week. The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings or advisories across large swaths of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Several cities like Des Moines, Iowa, have opened cooling centers. Forecasters say there will be some cool-off in coming days as the heat wave shifts to the South and East.
Tags
News KIOS NewsHeat WaveMidwestsevere weather
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source