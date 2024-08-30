400+ Employees Leave Education In IA Following Reynolds Reforms

© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

A recent report from Iowa Democrats reveals that 429 employees have left Area Education Agencies. The departures are following significant reforms enacted last legislative session. The reforms, which shifted funding and oversight responsibilities to the Iowa Department of Education, have led to concerns about diminished services for students, particularly in special education. While Governor Kim Reynolds maintains the changes are aimed at improving transparency and accountability, critics argue the staffing reductions could impact the quality of support provided to students. Polling indicates a growing debate over the effectiveness and consequences of these reforms.
