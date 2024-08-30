© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Long-Opposed Carbon Pipeline Approved In IA

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 30, 2024 at 10:19 AM CDT
The Iowa Utilities Commission has granted a construction permit for Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. This pipeline, intended to transport liquefied CO2 from ethanol plants to North Dakota, is planned to be the largest of its kind globally. The permit was issued after Summit met regulatory requirements and secured a 100 million dollar insurance policy. Construction is set to begin next year, with the pipeline expected to be operational by 2026. The project has faced significant opposition from landowners and environmental groups, but the commission has allowed the use of eminent domain to facilitate construction.
