KIOS News

5 Year Wait For Iowans Seeking Medicaid Disability Service

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published September 3, 2024 at 10:49 AM CDT

Iowans seeking Medicaid disability services are enduring a five-year waitlist. This is causing significant delays in accessing critical support like respite care and occupational therapy. Karla Grant McClure, a special-education teacher, is among those affected, having waited two-and-a-half years for a waiver for her daughter Gauri, who has developmental delays. The prolonged wait is largely due to inadequate funding and challenges following Medicaid's transition to a managed-care model in 2016. Efforts are underway to address the issue with a new program called HOME, expected to launch by July 2025.
