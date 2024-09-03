IA Law Implementing Asset Testing For Assistance Programs Slowly Implemented

Iowa is facing delays in rolling out a 2023 law that imposes new asset tests on public assistance programs, including SNAP and Medicaid. The law, which sets a 15-thousand dollar limit on liquid assets for eligibility, has seen partial implementation, with some components still pending due to necessary upgrades in state technology systems. Officials anticipate full implementation by July 2025, but critics warn the new requirements could exacerbate food insecurity and complicate access to vital services for low-income families. Proponents argue that the changes are necessary to reduce fraud and ensure assistance reaches those in need.