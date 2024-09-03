© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

MPox Outbreak Detected In IA Correctional Facility

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 3, 2024
An electron microscopic image of mpox virus particles.
Smith Collection/Gado
/
Gado via Getty Images
An electron microscopic image of mpox virus particles. The mpox emergency of last summer is over. Was it a passing threat? Or is there reason to believe another global outbreak could happen.

Mpox, a contagious viral disease, has been detected at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. The Iowa Department of Corrections is implementing strict health measures, including enhanced sanitation and isolation protocols, to manage the situation and prevent further spread. The detected strain is clade 2, which is less severe than clade 1. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, spreads through physical contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and painful skin lesions. Vaccines are available and recommended for high-risk groups, and preventive measures include avoiding contact with infected individuals and practicing good hygiene.
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press