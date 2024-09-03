MPox Outbreak Detected In IA Correctional Facility

Mpox, a contagious viral disease, has been detected at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. The Iowa Department of Corrections is implementing strict health measures, including enhanced sanitation and isolation protocols, to manage the situation and prevent further spread. The detected strain is clade 2, which is less severe than clade 1. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, spreads through physical contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and painful skin lesions. Vaccines are available and recommended for high-risk groups, and preventive measures include avoiding contact with infected individuals and practicing good hygiene.