Lawsuit Brings Abortion Ballot Battle To NE Supreme Court

The Nebraska Supreme Court will hear a lawsuit that could keep voters from deciding whether to expand abortion rights in the state. The court agreed to expedite a challenge filed by the conservative Thomas More Society. The initiative would enshrine in the state constitution the right to have an abortion until viability or later to protect the health of the pregnant woman. A rival initiative that would make Nebraska’s current 12-week ban on abortion permanent is also slated to appear on the ballot. Voters will consider abortion rights in at least nine states this fall as part of the legal battle that emerged after the U.S. Supreme Court ended national abortion rights in 2022.