© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Despite Minority, Female Legislators Take Lead In NE Legislature

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 6, 2024 at 8:39 AM CDT
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature in March as part of an effort to filibuster every bill that comes before the legislature this session.
Margery Beck
/
AP
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature in March as part of an effort to filibuster every bill that comes before the legislature this session.

Women in the Nebraska Legislature largely took the reins in a recent special session called by Gov. Jim Pillen to lower property taxes. And many are seeking to get more accomplished to lower taxes for working families in the upcoming legislative session that begins in January. Eighteen women currently hold seats in the 49-member Nebraska Legislature. The Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University says that ranks Nebraska 19th among states for the percentage of women in state legislatures. Five women Nebraska lawmakers will not return next year because of term limits, while a sixth is not seeking re-election. A dozen legislative races this year have at least one woman running.
Tags
News KIOS NewsNebraska State Legislaturestate governmentwomen's advocacy
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press