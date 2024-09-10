© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Huskers Beat Old Rival Colorado In Season Opener

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:19 AM CDT
-

Dylan Raiola passed for 185 yards and a touchdown, Nebraska turned a dominating defensive performance into a big early lead, and the Cornhuskers went on to beat Colorado 28-10 in a game that turned into a slog in the second half. The Huskers sacked Shedeur Sanders five times and pressured him throughout while winning the final meeting of a four-game home-and-home series. The Buffs didn’t record a first down until their fifth possession, netted minus-2 yards in the first quarter and finished with 260. Tommie Hill had a pick-6 for Nebraska and Dante Dowdell ran for two TDs.
