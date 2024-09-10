© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Record Setting Federal Grant For Improving Literacy In NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:14 AM CDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

Nebraska is getting 55-million dollars in federal funding to improve literacy statewide. It's the largest grant the Nebraska Department of Education has ever received. The funding will be distributed over the next five years for projects that advance reading and writing skills for children starting at birth through twelfth grade. Emphasis will be on programs that help children who are in poverty, still learning English, or have disabilities.
Tags
News KIOS NewsChildhood literacyfederal granteducation
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source