Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Omaha Northwest High School Critically Injures Teen

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a shooting that injured a teenager at Northwest High School, officers confirmed. Police said the shooting happened inside the school around 12:23 p.m. Officials confirmed the school located near 82nd Street and Crown Point Avenue was placed on lockdown. The suspect was taken into custody around 12:58 p.m. near 80th Street and Bauman Avenue, Omaha police said.

Authorities said it is believed to be an isolated incident between two students.

KETV reported that Marian High School and Roncalli Catholic High School were also placed on lockdown. The district said that six other schools were placed on lockdown after the shooting Adams Elementary, Davis Middle, Hale Middle, Hartman Elementary, Pinewood Elementary and Springville Elementary.

Omaha police confirmed a 15-year-old boy was critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

The school was secure as of 1:06 p.m., Omaha police said on social media.

Omaha police said the reunification area for parents and students will be at the football stadium west of the school.

Omaha Public Schools said the lockdown was lifted at about 1:34 p.m.

Omaha Public Schools is going to give an update at 4:15 p.m.