11 More Iowa Sports Personnel Join Gambling Sting-Related Lawsuit

Ten more Iowa and Iowa State athletes and an Iowa basketball equipment manager ensnared in a 2023 state gambling sting joined a civil lawsuit seeking unspecified monetary damages from the state and its public safety and criminal investigation agencies for violating the athletes’ rights and smearing their reputations. A judge granted a motion allowing the 11 new plaintiffs to intervene in the lawsuit. Two attorneys from Texas and one from Iowa represent the 11 who joined the lawsuit. The addition of the 11 brings the number of plaintiffs to 37.