Omaha School Shooting Leaves One Teen Injured, Another in Custody

Omaha police have arrested a 14-year-old suspect following a shooting that critically injured a teenage boy at a high school in Nebraska’s largest city. Families rushed Tuesday to Omaha Northwest High School after the shooting was reported by the school resource officer during lunch. Omaha Police Deputy Chief Sherie Thomas says officers quickly responded to the school and found the victim inside. Thomas says police believe the shooting was an isolated incident between two students. Thomas said a 15-year-old who was injured in the shooting was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, several hours after the shooting. All activities were canceled Tuesday and classes will not be held Wednesday at Northwest High.