© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Omaha School Shooting Leaves One Teen Injured, Another in Custody

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 11, 2024 at 9:15 AM CDT

Omaha police have arrested a 14-year-old suspect following a shooting that critically injured a teenage boy at a high school in Nebraska’s largest city. Families rushed Tuesday to Omaha Northwest High School after the shooting was reported by the school resource officer during lunch. Omaha Police Deputy Chief Sherie Thomas says officers quickly responded to the school and found the victim inside. Thomas says police believe the shooting was an isolated incident between two students. Thomas said a 15-year-old who was injured in the shooting was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, several hours after the shooting. All activities were canceled Tuesday and classes will not be held Wednesday at Northwest High.
Tags
News KIOS Newsshootingschool closingsomaha policeschool violence
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press