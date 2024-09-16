Sasse Reportedly Responsible For Extravagant Spending In Florida University Post

A new report says former University of Florida president Ben Sasse spent over $1.3 million on private catering for lavish dinners, football tailgates and extravagant social functions. The report this week from Fresh Take Florida, a student news service, says the amount was about double the spending of his predecessor, Kent Fuchs. Fuchs was brought back to head the university on a temporary basis after Sasse, a former U.S. senator from Nebraska, announced he was resigning earlier this year. The report comes weeks after The Independent Florida Alligator reported that as school president, Sasse gave six former staffers and two former Republican officials jobs with salaries that outstripped comparable positions.