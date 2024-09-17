Shadowy Organization Recruiting Independent Candidates To Spoil Elections?

Several little-known pro-Trump candidates are running for Congress in key races as independents, and an Associated Press review finds they were recruited and backed by the same shadowy group. For the past year, the Patriots Run Project has recruited the candidates to enter key swing districts where they could siphon votes from Republicans in races that will help determine which party controls the House next year. It is unclear who is directing or financing the effort, or what their motivations are. But even some of the candidates wonder whether they are intended to be spoilers to help Democrats. The candidates have been recruited in Iowa, Nebraska, Montana, Virginia and Minnesota.