Republicans Pressure Lawmakers To Change Electoral College Vote System In NE

Nebraska's congressional delegation is calling on state lawmakers to approve a winner-take-all bill. Senators Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer joined congressmen Mike Flood, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith in sending a letter to Governor Jim Pillen and Legislative Speaker John Arch on the issue. The letter urged lawmakers to change the way that Nebraska awards its Electoral College votes to a system that awards all of the votes to the presidential candidate who receives the most votes statewide. Meanwhile, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is urging Nebraska to change the way it awards its Electoral College votes. Graham met with Republican state lawmakers at the Nebraska governor's mansion yesterday. During the meeting, Graham encouraged lawmakers to pass a winner-take-all bill.