Walz, Kennedy Spend Saturday Stumping In Omaha Area

Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz is working to build support in Nebraska. The Minnesota governor and Nebraska native was in Papillion on Saturday to attend a campaign reception for the Harris Victory Fund. Walz spoke out against former President Donald Trump during the reception, which marked his second trip to the Omaha area during this election cycle. Meanwhile, former Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Junior is working to build support for former President Donald Trump. Kennedy and former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard appeared at a campaign rally for Trump on Saturday in Omaha. Kennedy dropped out of the presidential race in August and endorsed Trump's campaign.