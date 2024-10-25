Nov. Ballot Could Tilt Nebraska/Kansas School Boards Red

Conservatives could win majorities on the Kansas and Nebraska school boards this year, which would make it easier for them to shape what’s taught in classrooms. Conservative Republicans and groups in both GOP-leaning states have sought to limit what public K-12 schools can teach about racism, diversity, sexuality and gender. They're also questioning lessons for building traits or skills such as persistence and managing emotions. Some parents, state lawmakers and groups see social and emotional learning as social engineering that promotes liberal values. Five of 10 Kansas board seats and four of eight Nebraska board seats are on the Nov. 5 ballot.