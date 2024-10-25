© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Nov. Ballot Could Tilt Nebraska/Kansas School Boards Red

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:27 AM CDT
Researchers say multiple factors are likely impacting early puberty, including obesity, stress and endocrine-disrupting hormones which are widespread in the environment.
SDI Productions/Getty Images
/
E+
Researchers say multiple factors are likely impacting early puberty, including obesity, stress and endocrine-disrupting hormones which are widespread in the environment.

Conservatives could win majorities on the Kansas and Nebraska school boards this year, which would make it easier for them to shape what’s taught in classrooms. Conservative Republicans and groups in both GOP-leaning states have sought to limit what public K-12 schools can teach about racism, diversity, sexuality and gender. They're also questioning lessons for building traits or skills such as persistence and managing emotions. Some parents, state lawmakers and groups see social and emotional learning as social engineering that promotes liberal values. Five of 10 Kansas board seats and four of eight Nebraska board seats are on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Tags
News KIOS Newsschool boardeducationPoliticsChildren and Political Change
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source