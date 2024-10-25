Omaha Children's Museum Announces Move

The Omaha Children's Museum is planning to move. They will build a new museum downtown at Eighth and Douglas streets, along Omaha's Heartland of America Park at The RiverFront. The Museum will continue to operate at its current location at 20th and Howard streets until the new museum is complete, hopefully in late 2027. Today's announcement also included plans at the site for a residential complex and a parking garage. The garage and associated redevelopment agreements are scheduled to go before the Omaha City Council in the coming weeks.