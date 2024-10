A lawyer for TikTok is asking the state of Nebraska to drop its lawsuit against the social media app. The Nebraska Attorney General's Office is accusing TikTok of promoting an addictive and harmful product. TikTok's attorney Blaine Evanson says marketing wasn't specifically aimed at Nebraskans, and the suit is based on misinterpretation. The D-A's office says the app's marketing has a negative effect on the mental health of young people.