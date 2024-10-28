© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

McDonalds-Related E Coli Outbreak Widens; Brings More Lawsuits

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:19 PM CDT
In this photo illustration, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger meal is seen at a McDonald's on Oct. 23 in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
In this photo illustration, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger meal is seen at a McDonald's on Oct. 23 in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

 

A second case of E. coli in Lancaster County is connected to a national outbreak linked to McDonald's. Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and a fever higher than 102 degrees. There have been eleven cases related to the national E. coli outbreak reported in Nebraska. A second Nebraska woman is filing a lawsuit against McDonald's. WOWT reports that Sarah Johnson of Cass County filed a lawsuit against the fast-food chain on Friday, claiming she contracted E. coli after eating a Quarter Pounder burger from a McDonald's in Waverly. She claims she began to feel ill about five days after eating the burger.
Tags
News KIOS Newsoutbreakpoisonlawsuitfood
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source