McDonalds-Related E Coli Outbreak Widens; Brings More Lawsuits

A second case of E. coli in Lancaster County is connected to a national outbreak linked to McDonald's. Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and a fever higher than 102 degrees. There have been eleven cases related to the national E. coli outbreak reported in Nebraska. A second Nebraska woman is filing a lawsuit against McDonald's. WOWT reports that Sarah Johnson of Cass County filed a lawsuit against the fast-food chain on Friday, claiming she contracted E. coli after eating a Quarter Pounder burger from a McDonald's in Waverly. She claims she began to feel ill about five days after eating the burger.