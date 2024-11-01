Civil Trial Over Marijuana Measures Like To Stretch Into Next Week

A civil trial over Nebraska's medical marijuana ballot measures will likely stretch into early next week. Omaha resident Jennifer Henning testified yesterday in Lancaster County District Court and said she didn't sign petitions in person and in front of a notary as required. The government is seeking to have thousands of petition signatures thrown out, which would void the results of Tuesday's election on the issue of medical marijuana in Nebraska. The trial was expected finish up today, but the state said the trial is proceeding slower than anticipated.