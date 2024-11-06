Abortion Ban Enshrined In NE State Constitution

Nebraska voters have enshrined the state's current ban on abortion after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy in the state's constitution. Voters on Tuesday also rejected a competing ballot measure that would have established the right to have an abortion until the point that a fetus could viably survive outside the womb, which was the standard before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the nationwide right to abortion. Voters also approved several other measures Tuesday, including ones that will create a system for the use and manufacture of medical marijuana, if they survive a legal challenge. They also backed a measure requiring employers to provide sick leave and another that repealed a conservative-backed law allocating taxpayer money to private school tuition.