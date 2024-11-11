© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Petition Fraudster Takes Plea Deal

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published November 11, 2024 at 5:14 PM CST
A Grand Island man who was accused of submitting fraudulent signatures supporting two medical marijuana petitions is taking a plea deal. Sixty-six-year-old Michael Egbert was found guilty in Hall County Court on Friday of one count of attempted false swearing to a circulator's petition. He will not face jail time, but he will pay a 250-dollar fine. Investigators in September flagged 38 Nebraska Medical Cannabis Regulation and Medical Cannabis Patient Protection petition sheets containing signatures of deceased people, misspelled names and wrong dates of birth, and traced it back to Egbert.
