Fowl Fall Afoul Of IA Utility

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 12, 2024 at 10:23 AM CST
A golden eagle is seen flying over a wind turbine on Duke Energy's Top of the World wind farm in Converse County, Wyo.
Dina Cappiello
/
AP
MidAmericanEnergy says they're working to reduce the impact of wind turbines on Iowa's bird population. The energy generation company is working with Iowa farmers to identify and relocate bald eagle prey away from turbines. They're also adjusting the spin during migration season to protect bats. Anywhere from 170 to 700-thousand birds die from wind turbines every year. That's still less than the two-point-four billion killed by domesticated cats, and 600-million that die colliding with glass buildings annually.
