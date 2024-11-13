Omaha Traffic Signals Largely Being Replaced By Stop Signs Across Town
Nine out of ten traffic signals studied by Omaha Public Works this summer will be removed. The City says it turned off the lights in August and replaced them with stop signs at the intersections to see if the change would be efficient for traffic. The only signals that will stay are at Fiftieth Street and Underwood Avenue, after Public Works says it found critical issues without them. A full list of intersections losing lights is on cityofomaha-dot-org.